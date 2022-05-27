 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hexa Tradex Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, down 89.49% Y-o-Y

May 27, 2022 / 12:22 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Hexa Tradex are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in March 2022 down 89.49% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.67 crore in March 2022 down 504.91% from Rs. 0.66 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.79 crore in March 2022 up 756.35% from Rs. 1.26 crore in March 2021.

Hexa Tradex shares closed at 170.20 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given 26.45% returns over the last 6 months and 41.36% over the last 12 months.

Hexa Tradex
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.01 -- 0.10
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.01 -- 0.10
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.41 0.41 0.29
Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 5.55 -1.88 -1.45
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -5.96 1.47 1.26
Other Income 16.75 0.10 --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 10.79 1.57 1.26
Interest 14.84 15.00 0.09
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -4.05 -13.43 1.17
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -4.05 -13.43 1.17
Tax -1.38 -4.13 0.51
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -2.67 -9.30 0.66
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -2.67 -9.30 0.66
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -2.67 -9.30 0.66
Equity Share Capital 11.05 11.05 11.05
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.48 -1.68 0.12
Diluted EPS -0.48 -1.68 0.12
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.48 -1.68 0.12
Diluted EPS -0.48 -1.68 0.12
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 27, 2022 12:18 pm
