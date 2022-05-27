Hexa Tradex Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, down 89.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in March 2022 down 89.49% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.67 crore in March 2022 down 504.91% from Rs. 0.66 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.79 crore in March 2022 up 756.35% from Rs. 1.26 crore in March 2021.

Hexa Tradex shares closed at 170.20 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given 26.45% returns over the last 6 months and 41.36% over the last 12 months.