Hexa Tradex Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, down 89.49% Y-o-Y
May 27, 2022 / 12:22 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Hexa Tradex are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in March 2022 down 89.49% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.67 crore in March 2022 down 504.91% from Rs. 0.66 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.79 crore in March 2022 up 756.35% from Rs. 1.26 crore in March 2021.
Hexa Tradex shares closed at 170.20 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given 26.45% returns over the last 6 months and 41.36% over the last 12 months.
|Hexa Tradex
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.01
|--
|0.10
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.01
|--
|0.10
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.41
|0.41
|0.29
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.55
|-1.88
|-1.45
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.96
|1.47
|1.26
|Other Income
|16.75
|0.10
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|10.79
|1.57
|1.26
|Interest
|14.84
|15.00
|0.09
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-4.05
|-13.43
|1.17
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-4.05
|-13.43
|1.17
|Tax
|-1.38
|-4.13
|0.51
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.67
|-9.30
|0.66
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.67
|-9.30
|0.66
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-2.67
|-9.30
|0.66
|Equity Share Capital
|11.05
|11.05
|11.05
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.48
|-1.68
|0.12
|Diluted EPS
|-0.48
|-1.68
|0.12
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.48
|-1.68
|0.12
|Diluted EPS
|-0.48
|-1.68
|0.12
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
