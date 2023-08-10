Hexa Tradex Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 89.62 crore, up 89622400% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 89.62 crore in June 2023 up 89622400% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 62.81 crore in June 2023 up 1377.71% from Rs. 4.92 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 92.13 crore in June 2023 up 1390.78% from Rs. 6.18 crore in June 2022.

Hexa Tradex EPS has increased to Rs. 11.37 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.89 in June 2022.

Hexa Tradex shares closed at 147.50 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -4.47% returns over the last 6 months and -11.70% over the last 12 months.