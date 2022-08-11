 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hexa Tradex Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.00 crore, down 99.93% Y-o-Y

Aug 11, 2022 / 05:50 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Hexa Tradex are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.00 crore in June 2022 down 99.93% from Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.92 crore in June 2022 down 1337.35% from Rs. 0.40 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.18 crore in June 2022 up 288.68% from Rs. 1.59 crore in June 2021.

Hexa Tradex shares closed at 167.05 on August 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 26.46% returns over the last 6 months and -3.47% over the last 12 months.

Hexa Tradex
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.00 0.01 0.14
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.00 0.01 0.14
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.44 0.41 0.40
Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses -6.50 5.55 -1.84
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6.06 -5.96 1.59
Other Income 0.11 16.75 0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6.18 10.79 1.59
Interest 15.24 14.84 1.75
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -9.06 -4.05 -0.16
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -9.06 -4.05 -0.16
Tax -4.15 -1.38 -0.56
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -4.92 -2.67 0.40
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -4.92 -2.67 0.40
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -4.92 -2.67 0.40
Equity Share Capital 11.05 11.05 11.05
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.89 -0.48 0.07
Diluted EPS -0.89 -0.48 0.07
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.89 -0.48 0.07
Diluted EPS -0.89 -0.48 0.07
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 11, 2022 05:47 pm
