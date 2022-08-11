Hexa Tradex Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.00 crore, down 99.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.00 crore in June 2022 down 99.93% from Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.92 crore in June 2022 down 1337.35% from Rs. 0.40 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.18 crore in June 2022 up 288.68% from Rs. 1.59 crore in June 2021.

Hexa Tradex shares closed at 167.05 on August 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 26.46% returns over the last 6 months and -3.47% over the last 12 months.