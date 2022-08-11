Hexa Tradex Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.00 crore, down 99.93% Y-o-Y
August 11, 2022 / 05:50 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Hexa Tradex are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.00 crore in June 2022 down 99.93% from Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.92 crore in June 2022 down 1337.35% from Rs. 0.40 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.18 crore in June 2022 up 288.68% from Rs. 1.59 crore in June 2021.
Hexa Tradex shares closed at 167.05 on August 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 26.46% returns over the last 6 months and -3.47% over the last 12 months.
|Hexa Tradex
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.00
|0.01
|0.14
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.00
|0.01
|0.14
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.44
|0.41
|0.40
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|-6.50
|5.55
|-1.84
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|6.06
|-5.96
|1.59
|Other Income
|0.11
|16.75
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|6.18
|10.79
|1.59
|Interest
|15.24
|14.84
|1.75
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-9.06
|-4.05
|-0.16
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-9.06
|-4.05
|-0.16
|Tax
|-4.15
|-1.38
|-0.56
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.92
|-2.67
|0.40
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4.92
|-2.67
|0.40
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-4.92
|-2.67
|0.40
|Equity Share Capital
|11.05
|11.05
|11.05
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.89
|-0.48
|0.07
|Diluted EPS
|-0.89
|-0.48
|0.07
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.89
|-0.48
|0.07
|Diluted EPS
|-0.89
|-0.48
|0.07
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited