Hexa Tradex Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore, up 50.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore in June 2021 up 50.16% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.40 crore in June 2021 down 87.71% from Rs. 3.23 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.59 crore in June 2021 down 50.77% from Rs. 3.23 crore in June 2020.

Hexa Tradex EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.07 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.58 in June 2020.

Hexa Tradex shares closed at 170.30 on August 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 289.26% returns over the last 6 months and 640.43% over the last 12 months.