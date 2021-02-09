Hexa Tradex Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore, up 152.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore in December 2020 up 152.28% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.53 crore in December 2020 up 3879.37% from Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.76 crore in December 2020 up 1540% from Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2019.

Hexa Tradex EPS has increased to Rs. 1.00 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.03 in December 2019.

Hexa Tradex shares closed at 43.05 on February 08, 2021 (NSE) and has given 87.17% returns over the last 6 months and 223.68% over the last 12 months.