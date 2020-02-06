Hexa Tradex Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore, up 37200% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore in December 2019 up 37200% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2019 down 100.28% from Rs. 52.46 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2019 down 100.81% from Rs. 49.14 crore in December 2018.

Hexa Tradex shares closed at 11.55 on February 05, 2020 (NSE) and has given -9.77% returns over the last 6 months and -48.44% over the last 12 months.