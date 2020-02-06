Hexa Tradex Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore, up 37200% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Hexa Tradex are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore in December 2019 up 37200% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2019 down 100.28% from Rs. 52.46 crore in December 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2019 down 100.81% from Rs. 49.14 crore in December 2018.
Hexa Tradex shares closed at 11.55 on February 05, 2020 (NSE) and has given -9.77% returns over the last 6 months and -48.44% over the last 12 months.
|Hexa Tradex
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'19
|Sep'19
|Dec'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.04
|0.09
|0.00
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.04
|0.09
|0.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.38
|0.38
|0.37
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.06
|-0.69
|5.54
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.40
|0.41
|-5.91
|Other Income
|0.00
|--
|55.05
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.40
|0.41
|49.14
|Interest
|0.01
|0.07
|0.26
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.41
|0.33
|48.89
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.41
|0.33
|48.89
|Tax
|-0.27
|-0.56
|-3.57
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.15
|0.89
|52.46
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.15
|0.89
|52.46
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.15
|0.89
|52.46
|Equity Share Capital
|11.05
|11.05
|11.05
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.03
|0.16
|--
|Diluted EPS
|-0.03
|0.16
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.03
|0.16
|--
|Diluted EPS
|-0.03
|0.16
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Feb 6, 2020 11:40 am