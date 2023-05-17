English
    HEUBACHIND Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 179.65 crore, down 14.48% Y-o-Y

    May 17, 2023 / 09:59 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Heubach Colorants India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 179.65 crore in March 2023 down 14.48% from Rs. 210.06 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.23 crore in March 2023 down 43.02% from Rs. 16.20 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.24 crore in March 2023 down 2.21% from Rs. 17.63 crore in March 2022.

    HEUBACHIND EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.00 in March 2023 from Rs. 7.02 in March 2022.

    HEUBACHIND shares closed at 327.05 on May 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -19.31% returns over the last 6 months and -28.08% over the last 12 months.

    Heubach Colorants India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations179.65178.26210.06
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations179.65178.26210.06
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials97.8181.92129.19
    Purchase of Traded Goods25.0210.4713.36
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-16.0418.58-9.62
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost17.8317.3915.35
    Depreciation4.975.095.09
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses38.2137.0945.45
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.857.7211.24
    Other Income0.420.901.30
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.278.6212.54
    Interest0.010.060.09
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax12.268.5612.45
    Exceptional Items--0.02--
    P/L Before Tax12.268.5812.45
    Tax3.031.86-3.75
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.236.7216.20
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.236.7216.20
    Equity Share Capital23.0823.0823.08
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.002.917.02
    Diluted EPS4.002.917.02
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.002.917.02
    Diluted EPS4.002.917.02
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
