HEUBACHIND Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 209.35 crore, down 4.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 209.35 crore in June 2023 down 4.88% from Rs. 220.09 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.00 crore in June 2023 up 46.25% from Rs. 10.94 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.25 crore in June 2023 up 31.51% from Rs. 19.96 crore in June 2022.

HEUBACHIND EPS has increased to Rs. 6.93 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.74 in June 2022.

HEUBACHIND shares closed at 400.55 on July 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 16.61% returns over the last 6 months and -7.42% over the last 12 months.