    HEUBACHIND Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 209.35 crore, down 4.88% Y-o-Y

    July 26, 2023 / 10:51 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Heubach Colorants India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 209.35 crore in June 2023 down 4.88% from Rs. 220.09 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.00 crore in June 2023 up 46.25% from Rs. 10.94 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.25 crore in June 2023 up 31.51% from Rs. 19.96 crore in June 2022.

    HEUBACHIND EPS has increased to Rs. 6.93 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.74 in June 2022.

    HEUBACHIND shares closed at 400.55 on July 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 16.61% returns over the last 6 months and -7.42% over the last 12 months.

    Heubach Colorants India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations209.35179.65220.09
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations209.35179.65220.09
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials117.2997.81102.44
    Purchase of Traded Goods19.8225.0218.66
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-11.02-16.0422.85
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost17.0317.8316.15
    Depreciation4.924.975.17
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses40.3438.2142.86
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax20.9711.8511.96
    Other Income0.360.422.83
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax21.3312.2714.79
    Interest0.100.010.08
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax21.2312.2614.71
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax21.2312.2614.71
    Tax5.233.033.77
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities16.009.2310.94
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period16.009.2310.94
    Equity Share Capital23.0823.0823.08
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.934.004.74
    Diluted EPS6.934.004.74
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.934.004.74
    Diluted EPS6.934.004.74
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 26, 2023 10:44 am

