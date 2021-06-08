Hester Biosciences Q4 profit jumps over two folds to Rs 10 crore

Hester Biosciences on June 8 reported an over two-fold jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 10.09 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 mainly on account of robust sales.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 4.76 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year, Hester Biosciences said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 64.17 crore in the quarter under review. It was Rs 43.62 crore in the same period a year ago, it added.

For 2020-21, the company posted a net profit of Rs 34.69 crore as against Rs 31 crore in the previous fiscal year, Hester Biosciences said.

Revenue from operations during the year was Rs 214.33 crore. It was Rs 183.26 crore in 2019-20, it added.

The company's board has recommended a dividend of Rs 10 per equity share for 2020-21, the filing said.

Going forward, the overall poultry and animal health business of Hester is slated to grow at a faster rate than that in the last few years. This growth will be due to increase in the product range as well as due to adding geographical territories, it added.

Shares of Hester Biosciences were trading at Rs 2,768.95 per scrip on BSE, up 0.37 per cent from the previous close.