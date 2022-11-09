 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hester Bio Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 72.00 crore, up 27.23% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 11:36 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hester Biosciences are:

Net Sales at Rs 72.00 crore in September 2022 up 27.23% from Rs. 56.59 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.35 crore in September 2022 down 12.14% from Rs. 11.77 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.96 crore in September 2022 down 2.71% from Rs. 18.46 crore in September 2021.

Hester Bio EPS has decreased to Rs. 12.16 in September 2022 from Rs. 13.84 in September 2021.

Hester Bio shares closed at 1,988.65 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -17.97% returns over the last 6 months and -19.83% over the last 12 months.

Hester Biosciences
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 72.00 50.53 56.59
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 72.00 50.53 56.59
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 6.86 6.03 11.31
Purchase of Traded Goods 13.91 8.63 8.92
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.85 1.47 -5.80
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 13.04 9.92 9.85
Depreciation 2.34 2.39 2.32
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 21.56 15.28 15.18
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 13.45 6.81 14.81
Other Income 2.18 1.23 1.32
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 15.62 8.04 16.14
Interest 1.74 1.27 0.35
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 13.88 6.77 15.78
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 13.88 6.77 15.78
Tax 3.53 1.77 4.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 10.35 5.01 11.77
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 10.35 5.01 11.77
Equity Share Capital 8.51 8.51 8.51
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.16 5.88 13.84
Diluted EPS 12.16 5.88 13.84
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.16 5.88 13.84
Diluted EPS 12.16 5.88 13.84
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Nov 9, 2022
