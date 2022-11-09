English
    Hester Bio Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 72.00 crore, up 27.23% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 11:36 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hester Biosciences are:

    Net Sales at Rs 72.00 crore in September 2022 up 27.23% from Rs. 56.59 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.35 crore in September 2022 down 12.14% from Rs. 11.77 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.96 crore in September 2022 down 2.71% from Rs. 18.46 crore in September 2021.

    Hester Bio EPS has decreased to Rs. 12.16 in September 2022 from Rs. 13.84 in September 2021.

    Hester Bio shares closed at 1,988.65 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -17.97% returns over the last 6 months and -19.83% over the last 12 months.

    Hester Biosciences
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations72.0050.5356.59
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations72.0050.5356.59
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials6.866.0311.31
    Purchase of Traded Goods13.918.638.92
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.851.47-5.80
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost13.049.929.85
    Depreciation2.342.392.32
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses21.5615.2815.18
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.456.8114.81
    Other Income2.181.231.32
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.628.0416.14
    Interest1.741.270.35
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax13.886.7715.78
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax13.886.7715.78
    Tax3.531.774.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities10.355.0111.77
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period10.355.0111.77
    Equity Share Capital8.518.518.51
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.165.8813.84
    Diluted EPS12.165.8813.84
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.165.8813.84
    Diluted EPS12.165.8813.84
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Nov 9, 2022 11:31 am