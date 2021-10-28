Hester Bio Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 56.59 crore, up 5.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 56.59 crore in September 2021 up 5.54% from Rs. 53.62 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.77 crore in September 2021 up 16.26% from Rs. 10.13 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.46 crore in September 2021 up 2.84% from Rs. 17.95 crore in September 2020.

Hester Bio EPS has increased to Rs. 13.84 in September 2021 from Rs. 11.90 in September 2020.

Hester Bio shares closed at 2,464.80 on October 27, 2021 (NSE) and has given 13.59% returns over the last 6 months and 39.78% over the last 12 months.