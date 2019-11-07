Hester Bio Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 41.37 crore, down 2.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 41.37 crore in September 2019 down 2.76% from Rs. 42.54 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.69 crore in September 2019 down 12.46% from Rs. 9.93 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.40 crore in September 2019 down 22.74% from Rs. 16.05 crore in September 2018.

Hester Bio EPS has decreased to Rs. 10.22 in September 2019 from Rs. 11.68 in September 2018.

Hester Bio shares closed at 1,682.60 on November 06, 2019 (NSE) and has given 14.37% returns over the last 6 months and 47.04% over the last 12 months.