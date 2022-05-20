Hester Bio Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 50.25 crore, down 20.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 50.25 crore in March 2022 down 20.44% from Rs. 63.16 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.95 crore in March 2022 down 44.14% from Rs. 8.86 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.14 crore in March 2022 down 46.29% from Rs. 20.74 crore in March 2021.

Hester Bio EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.82 in March 2022 from Rs. 10.41 in March 2021.

Hester Bio shares closed at 2,341.25 on May 19, 2022 (BSE) and has given 3.96% returns over the last 6 months and -14.54% over the last 12 months.