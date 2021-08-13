Hester Bio Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 58.51 crore, up 50.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 58.51 crore in June 2021 up 50.49% from Rs. 38.88 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.24 crore in June 2021 up 60.51% from Rs. 7.62 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.18 crore in June 2021 up 39.59% from Rs. 13.74 crore in June 2020.

Hester Bio EPS has increased to Rs. 14.38 in June 2021 from Rs. 8.96 in June 2020.

Hester Bio shares closed at 2,415.05 on August 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given 42.23% returns over the last 6 months and 57.92% over the last 12 months.