Hester Bio Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 58.51 crore, up 50.49% Y-o-Y

August 13, 2021 / 10:54 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hester Biosciences are:

Net Sales at Rs 58.51 crore in June 2021 up 50.49% from Rs. 38.88 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.24 crore in June 2021 up 60.51% from Rs. 7.62 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.18 crore in June 2021 up 39.59% from Rs. 13.74 crore in June 2020.

Hester Bio EPS has increased to Rs. 14.38 in June 2021 from Rs. 8.96 in June 2020.

Hester Bio shares closed at 2,415.05 on August 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given 42.23% returns over the last 6 months and 57.92% over the last 12 months.

Hester Biosciences
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations58.5163.1638.88
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations58.5163.1638.88
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials7.499.133.19
Purchase of Traded Goods6.518.033.35
Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.242.75-0.57
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost9.909.797.45
Depreciation2.302.452.36
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses13.2112.8412.15
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.8518.1710.96
Other Income1.030.120.42
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.8818.2911.38
Interest0.370.470.96
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax16.5217.8210.41
Exceptional Items---5.28--
P/L Before Tax16.5212.5410.41
Tax4.283.682.79
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities12.248.867.62
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period12.248.867.62
Equity Share Capital8.518.518.51
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS14.3810.418.96
Diluted EPS14.3810.418.96
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS14.3810.418.96
Diluted EPS14.3810.418.96
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Hester Bio #Hester Biosciences #Pharmaceuticals #Results
first published: Aug 13, 2021 10:44 am

