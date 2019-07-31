Hester Bio Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 42.43 crore, up 10.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 42.43 crore in June 2019 up 10.89% from Rs. 38.26 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.80 crore in June 2019 up 1.17% from Rs. 9.68 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.23 crore in June 2019 up 17.39% from Rs. 15.53 crore in June 2018.

Hester Bio EPS has increased to Rs. 11.52 in June 2019 from Rs. 11.38 in June 2018.

Hester Bio shares closed at 1,669.45 on July 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given 38.88% returns over the last 6 months and 44.30% over the last 12 months.