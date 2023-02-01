 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hester Bio Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 70.77 crore, up 31.06% Y-o-Y

Feb 01, 2023 / 09:20 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hester Biosciences are:

Net Sales at Rs 70.77 crore in December 2022 up 31.06% from Rs. 54.00 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.73 crore in December 2022 up 1.62% from Rs. 10.56 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.95 crore in December 2022 up 21.28% from Rs. 16.45 crore in December 2021.

Hester Biosciences
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 70.77 72.00 54.00
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 70.77 72.00 54.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 6.38 6.86 7.76
Purchase of Traded Goods 13.07 13.91 11.39
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.05 0.85 -5.03
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 12.58 13.04 9.67
Depreciation 2.44 2.34 2.33
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 18.71 21.56 14.97
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 16.55 13.45 12.90
Other Income 0.96 2.18 1.22
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 17.51 15.62 14.12
Interest 3.14 1.74 0.37
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 14.38 13.88 13.75
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 14.38 13.88 13.75
Tax 3.65 3.53 3.20
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 10.73 10.35 10.56
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 10.73 10.35 10.56
Equity Share Capital 8.51 8.51 8.51
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.61 12.16 12.41
Diluted EPS 12.61 12.16 12.41
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.61 12.16 12.41
Diluted EPS 12.61 12.16 12.41
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited