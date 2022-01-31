Hester Bio Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 54.00 crore, up 2.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 54.00 crore in December 2021 up 2.24% from Rs. 52.82 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.56 crore in December 2021 down 20.56% from Rs. 13.29 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.45 crore in December 2021 down 22.48% from Rs. 21.22 crore in December 2020.

Hester Bio EPS has decreased to Rs. 12.41 in December 2021 from Rs. 15.62 in December 2020.

Hester Bio shares closed at 2,395.95 on January 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given 2.88% returns over the last 6 months and 40.49% over the last 12 months.