Hester Bio Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 41.56 crore, up 30.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 41.56 crore in December 2018 up 30.17% from Rs. 31.93 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.86 crore in December 2018 up 82.42% from Rs. 6.50 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.93 crore in December 2018 up 45.84% from Rs. 12.98 crore in December 2017.

Hester Bio EPS has increased to Rs. 13.94 in December 2018 from Rs. 7.64 in December 2017.

Hester Bio shares closed at 1,079.10 on January 28, 2019 (NSE) and has given -6.73% returns over the last 6 months and -33.90% over the last 12 months.