 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Hester Bio Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 73.15 crore, up 16.74% Y-o-Y

Nov 08, 2022 / 06:04 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Hester Biosciences are:

Net Sales at Rs 73.15 crore in September 2022 up 16.74% from Rs. 62.66 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.94 crore in September 2022 down 34.65% from Rs. 10.62 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.19 crore in September 2022 down 9.43% from Rs. 18.98 crore in September 2021.

Hester Bio EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.77 in September 2022 from Rs. 13.08 in September 2021.

Hester Bio shares closed at 1,971.55 on November 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given -18.95% returns over the last 6 months and -20.67% over the last 12 months.

Hester Biosciences
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 73.15 50.70 62.66
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 73.15 50.70 62.66
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 12.96 11.56 17.45
Purchase of Traded Goods 7.17 2.92 2.35
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.27 -0.13 -3.65
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 15.10 11.85 11.12
Depreciation 5.03 5.06 3.05
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 23.92 17.06 17.84
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 7.72 2.37 14.51
Other Income 4.45 3.12 1.42
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12.16 5.49 15.93
Interest 2.46 1.60 0.74
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 9.71 3.89 15.19
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 9.71 3.89 15.19
Tax 3.67 1.90 4.06
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 6.04 1.99 11.13
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 6.04 1.99 11.13
Minority Interest 0.34 0.41 -0.51
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.56 1.57 --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 6.94 3.97 10.62
Equity Share Capital 8.51 8.51 8.51
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.77 4.19 13.08
Diluted EPS 7.77 4.19 13.08
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.77 4.19 13.08
Diluted EPS 7.77 4.19 13.08
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Hester Bio #Hester Biosciences #Pharmaceuticals #Results
first published: Nov 8, 2022 05:50 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.