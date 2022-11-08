English
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Hester Bio Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 73.15 crore, up 16.74% Y-o-Y

    November 08, 2022 / 06:04 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Hester Biosciences are:

    Net Sales at Rs 73.15 crore in September 2022 up 16.74% from Rs. 62.66 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.94 crore in September 2022 down 34.65% from Rs. 10.62 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.19 crore in September 2022 down 9.43% from Rs. 18.98 crore in September 2021.

    Hester Bio EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.77 in September 2022 from Rs. 13.08 in September 2021.

    Hester Bio shares closed at 1,971.55 on November 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given -18.95% returns over the last 6 months and -20.67% over the last 12 months.

    Hester Biosciences
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations73.1550.7062.66
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations73.1550.7062.66
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials12.9611.5617.45
    Purchase of Traded Goods7.172.922.35
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.27-0.13-3.65
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost15.1011.8511.12
    Depreciation5.035.063.05
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses23.9217.0617.84
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.722.3714.51
    Other Income4.453.121.42
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.165.4915.93
    Interest2.461.600.74
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax9.713.8915.19
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax9.713.8915.19
    Tax3.671.904.06
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.041.9911.13
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.041.9911.13
    Minority Interest0.340.41-0.51
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.561.57--
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates6.943.9710.62
    Equity Share Capital8.518.518.51
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.774.1913.08
    Diluted EPS7.774.1913.08
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.774.1913.08
    Diluted EPS7.774.1913.08
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

