Hester Bio Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 62.66 crore, up 17.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 62.66 crore in September 2021 up 17.32% from Rs. 53.41 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.62 crore in September 2021 up 58.98% from Rs. 6.68 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.98 crore in September 2021 up 18.33% from Rs. 16.04 crore in September 2020.

Hester Bio EPS has increased to Rs. 13.08 in September 2021 from Rs. 7.86 in September 2020.

Hester Bio shares closed at 2,448.35 on November 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given 10.77% returns over the last 6 months and 37.88% over the last 12 months.