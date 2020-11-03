Hester Bio Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 53.41 crore, up 20.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 53.41 crore in September 2020 up 20.84% from Rs. 44.20 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.68 crore in September 2020 up 2.44% from Rs. 6.52 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.04 crore in September 2020 up 36.51% from Rs. 11.75 crore in September 2019.

Hester Bio EPS has increased to Rs. 7.86 in September 2020 from Rs. 7.30 in September 2019.

Hester Bio shares closed at 1,727.45 on November 02, 2020 (NSE) and has given 37.45% returns over the last 6 months and 2.53% over the last 12 months.