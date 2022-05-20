 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hester Bio Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 56.47 crore, down 12.01% Y-o-Y

May 20, 2022 / 04:32 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Hester Biosciences are:

Net Sales at Rs 56.47 crore in March 2022 down 12.01% from Rs. 64.18 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.72 crore in March 2022 down 20.29% from Rs. 9.69 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.52 crore in March 2022 down 21.26% from Rs. 22.25 crore in March 2021.

Hester Bio EPS has decreased to Rs. 10.59 in March 2022 from Rs. 11.87 in March 2021.

Hester Bio shares closed at 2,329.35 on May 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given 3.68% returns over the last 6 months and -14.92% over the last 12 months.

Hester Biosciences
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 56.47 55.69 64.18
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 56.47 55.69 64.18
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 16.41 14.61 14.25
Purchase of Traded Goods 3.30 4.44 2.24
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -4.31 -5.74 1.17
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 12.27 10.66 11.15
Depreciation 5.13 5.17 3.63
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 18.48 16.69 15.60
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5.19 9.86 16.15
Other Income 7.19 2.78 2.48
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12.39 12.64 18.62
Interest 1.50 0.96 1.44
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 10.89 11.68 17.19
Exceptional Items -- -- -3.32
P/L Before Tax 10.89 11.68 13.87
Tax 2.30 3.35 3.77
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 8.58 8.33 10.10
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 8.58 8.33 10.10
Minority Interest -1.28 0.15 -0.41
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.42 -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 7.72 8.48 9.69
Equity Share Capital 8.51 8.51 8.51
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.59 9.79 11.87
Diluted EPS 10.59 9.79 11.87
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.59 9.79 11.87
Diluted EPS 10.59 9.79 11.87
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 20, 2022 04:24 pm
