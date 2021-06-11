Hester Bio Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 64.18 crore, up 47.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 64.18 crore in March 2021 up 47.12% from Rs. 43.62 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.69 crore in March 2021 up 253.61% from Rs. 2.74 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.25 crore in March 2021 up 85.73% from Rs. 11.98 crore in March 2020.

Hester Bio EPS has increased to Rs. 11.87 in March 2021 from Rs. 5.60 in March 2020.

Hester Bio shares closed at 2,705.40 on June 10, 2021 (BSE) and has given 53.76% returns over the last 6 months and 128.94% over the last 12 months.