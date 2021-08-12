Hester Bio Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 60.19 crore, up 51.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 60.19 crore in June 2021 up 51.02% from Rs. 39.85 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.49 crore in June 2021 up 118.54% from Rs. 5.72 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.42 crore in June 2021 up 54.13% from Rs. 12.60 crore in June 2020.

Hester Bio EPS has increased to Rs. 12.95 in June 2021 from Rs. 5.94 in June 2020.

Hester Bio shares closed at 2,201.65 on August 11, 2021 (NSE) and has given 29.66% returns over the last 6 months and 43.96% over the last 12 months.