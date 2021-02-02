Hester Bio Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 56.89 crore, up 12.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 56.89 crore in December 2020 up 12.23% from Rs. 50.69 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.35 crore in December 2020 up 7.17% from Rs. 11.52 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.45 crore in December 2020 up 6.9% from Rs. 21.00 crore in December 2019.

Hester Bio EPS has increased to Rs. 15.13 in December 2020 from Rs. 14.05 in December 2019.

Hester Bio shares closed at 1,756.75 on February 01, 2021 (NSE) and has given 30.32% returns over the last 6 months and 10.98% over the last 12 months.