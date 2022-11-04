 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Hero Motocorp Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9,075.35 crore, up 7.36% Y-o-Y

Nov 04, 2022 / 02:23 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hero Motocorp are:

Net Sales at Rs 9,075.35 crore in September 2022 up 7.36% from Rs. 8,453.40 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 716.07 crore in September 2022 down 9.86% from Rs. 794.40 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,130.36 crore in September 2022 down 7.6% from Rs. 1,223.29 crore in September 2021.

Hero Motocorp EPS has decreased to Rs. 35.84 in September 2022 from Rs. 39.76 in September 2021.

Hero Motocorp shares closed at 2,646.35 on November 03, 2022 (NSE) and has given 9.83% returns over the last 6 months and 0.19% over the last 12 months.

Hero Motocorp
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 9,075.35 8,392.54 8,453.40
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 9,075.35 8,392.54 8,453.40
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 6,516.65 6,078.11 6,069.65
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.99 13.58 13.83
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 12.49 15.69 26.88
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 549.01 538.18 505.44
Depreciation 163.39 162.99 163.87
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 957.90 806.20 771.24
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 874.92 777.79 902.49
Other Income 92.05 52.99 156.93
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 966.97 830.78 1,059.42
Interest 3.31 6.98 6.54
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 963.66 823.80 1,052.88
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 963.66 823.80 1,052.88
Tax 247.59 199.28 258.48
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 716.07 624.52 794.40
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 716.07 624.52 794.40
Equity Share Capital 39.96 39.96 39.96
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 35.84 31.25 39.76
Diluted EPS 35.79 31.25 39.75
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 35.84 31.25 39.76
Diluted EPS 35.79 31.25 39.75
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Auto - 2 & 3 Wheelers #Earnings First-Cut #Hero Motocorp #Results
first published: Nov 4, 2022 02:11 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.