    Hero Motocorp Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9,075.35 crore, up 7.36% Y-o-Y

    November 04, 2022 / 02:23 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hero Motocorp are:

    Net Sales at Rs 9,075.35 crore in September 2022 up 7.36% from Rs. 8,453.40 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 716.07 crore in September 2022 down 9.86% from Rs. 794.40 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,130.36 crore in September 2022 down 7.6% from Rs. 1,223.29 crore in September 2021.

    Hero Motocorp EPS has decreased to Rs. 35.84 in September 2022 from Rs. 39.76 in September 2021.

    Hero Motocorp shares closed at 2,646.35 on November 03, 2022 (NSE) and has given 9.83% returns over the last 6 months and 0.19% over the last 12 months.

    Hero Motocorp
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations9,075.358,392.548,453.40
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations9,075.358,392.548,453.40
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials6,516.656,078.116,069.65
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.9913.5813.83
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks12.4915.6926.88
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost549.01538.18505.44
    Depreciation163.39162.99163.87
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses957.90806.20771.24
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax874.92777.79902.49
    Other Income92.0552.99156.93
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax966.97830.781,059.42
    Interest3.316.986.54
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax963.66823.801,052.88
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax963.66823.801,052.88
    Tax247.59199.28258.48
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities716.07624.52794.40
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period716.07624.52794.40
    Equity Share Capital39.9639.9639.96
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS35.8431.2539.76
    Diluted EPS35.7931.2539.75
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS35.8431.2539.76
    Diluted EPS35.7931.2539.75
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 4, 2022 02:11 pm