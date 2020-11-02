172@29@17@102!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|hero-motocorp-standalone-september-2020-net-sales-at-rs-9367-34-crore-up-23-73-y-o-y-2-6054571.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Nov 02, 2020 06:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hero Motocorp Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 9,367.34 crore, up 23.73% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hero Motocorp are:

Net Sales at Rs 9,367.34 crore in September 2020 up 23.73% from Rs. 7,570.70 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 953.45 crore in September 2020 up 8.99% from Rs. 874.80 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,427.74 crore in September 2020 up 9.08% from Rs. 1,308.95 crore in September 2019.

Hero Motocorp EPS has increased to Rs. 47.73 in September 2020 from Rs. 43.80 in September 2019.

Hero Motocorp shares closed at 2,799.80 on October 30, 2020 (NSE) and has given 39.94% returns over the last 6 months and 5.91% over the last 12 months.

Hero Motocorp
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations9,367.342,971.547,570.70
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations9,367.342,971.547,570.70
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials6,689.091,871.455,378.71
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-29.14222.48-252.97
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost511.24382.37468.88
Depreciation173.15170.76203.43
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses909.74387.19874.96
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,113.26-62.71897.69
Other Income141.33148.46207.83
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,254.5985.751,105.52
Interest4.646.267.67
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1,249.9579.491,097.85
Exceptional Items-----60.11
P/L Before Tax1,249.9579.491,037.74
Tax296.5018.18162.94
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities953.4561.31874.80
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period953.4561.31874.80
Equity Share Capital39.9539.9539.95
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS47.733.0743.80
Diluted EPS47.733.0743.80
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS47.733.0743.80
Diluted EPS47.733.0743.80
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Nov 2, 2020 06:33 pm

tags #Auto - 2 & 3 Wheelers #Earnings First-Cut #Hero Motocorp #Results

