Hero Motocorp Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 9,367.34 crore, up 23.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9,367.34 crore in September 2020 up 23.73% from Rs. 7,570.70 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 953.45 crore in September 2020 up 8.99% from Rs. 874.80 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,427.74 crore in September 2020 up 9.08% from Rs. 1,308.95 crore in September 2019.

Hero Motocorp EPS has increased to Rs. 47.73 in September 2020 from Rs. 43.80 in September 2019.

Hero Motocorp shares closed at 2,799.80 on October 30, 2020 (NSE) and has given 39.94% returns over the last 6 months and 5.91% over the last 12 months.