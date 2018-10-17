App
Last Updated : Oct 17, 2018 05:31 PM IST

Hero Motocorp Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 9,090.94 crore, up 8.72% Q-o-Q

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hero Motocorp are:

Net Sales at Rs 9,090.94 crore in September 2018 up 8.72% from Rs. 8,361.99 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 976.28 crore in September 2018 down 3.39% from Rs. 1,010.49 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,226.93 crore in September 2018 down 7.03% from Rs. 1,319.67 crore in September 2017.

Hero Motocorp EPS has decreased to Rs. 48.88 in September 2018 from Rs. 50.60 in September 2017.

Hero Motocorp shares closed at 2,881.25 on October 15, 2018 (NSE) and has given -24.24% returns over the last 6 months and -23.71% over the last 12 months.

Hero Motocorp
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17
Net Sales/Income from operations 9,090.94 8,809.82 8,361.99
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 9,090.94 8,809.82 8,361.99
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 6,403.82 6,131.69 5,625.83
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -104.14 33.30 72.23
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 434.13 413.12 383.66
Depreciation 151.78 148.17 136.03
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 978.42 854.42 824.57
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,226.93 1,229.12 1,319.67
Other Income 223.66 115.73 117.60
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,450.59 1,344.85 1,437.27
Interest 2.14 2.11 1.56
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1,448.45 1,342.74 1,435.71
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 1,448.45 1,342.74 1,435.71
Tax 472.17 433.57 425.22
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 976.28 909.17 1,010.49
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 976.28 909.17 1,010.49
Equity Share Capital 39.94 39.94 39.94
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 48.88 45.52 50.60
Diluted EPS 48.88 45.52 50.60
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 48.88 45.52 50.60
Diluted EPS 48.88 45.52 50.60
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Oct 17, 2018 05:29 pm

tags #Auto - 2 & 3 Wheelers #Earnings First-Cut #Hero Motocorp #Results

