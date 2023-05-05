English
    Hero Motocorp Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 8,306.78 crore, up 11.93% Y-o-Y

    May 05, 2023 / 09:44 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hero Motocorp are:

    Net Sales at Rs 8,306.78 crore in March 2023 up 11.93% from Rs. 7,421.73 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 858.93 crore in March 2023 up 36.98% from Rs. 627.05 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,319.92 crore in March 2023 up 36.45% from Rs. 967.33 crore in March 2022.

    Hero Motocorp EPS has increased to Rs. 42.99 in March 2023 from Rs. 31.38 in March 2022.

    Hero Motocorp shares closed at 2,514.50 on May 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given -2.87% returns over the last 6 months and 4.36% over the last 12 months.

    Hero Motocorp
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations8,306.788,030.987,421.73
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations8,306.788,030.987,421.73
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials5,804.525,620.454,958.60
    Purchase of Traded Goods17.1615.700.63
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-175.39-61.83183.21
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost557.06545.58476.33
    Depreciation168.58162.00158.46
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,020.43986.94975.39
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax914.42762.14669.11
    Other Income236.92183.20139.76
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,151.34945.34808.87
    Interest4.684.906.66
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1,146.66940.44802.21
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1,146.66940.44802.21
    Tax287.73229.38175.16
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities858.93711.06627.05
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period858.93711.06627.05
    Equity Share Capital39.9739.9739.96
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS42.9935.5831.38
    Diluted EPS42.9435.5431.37
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS42.9935.5831.38
    Diluted EPS42.9435.5431.37
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 5, 2023 09:33 am