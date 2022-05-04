 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hero Motocorp Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7,421.73 crore, down 14.55% Y-o-Y

May 04, 2022 / 01:34 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hero Motocorp are:

Net Sales at Rs 7,421.73 crore in March 2022 down 14.55% from Rs. 8,685.97 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 627.05 crore in March 2022 down 27.51% from Rs. 864.97 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 967.33 crore in March 2022 down 25.51% from Rs. 1,298.53 crore in March 2021.

Hero Motocorp EPS has decreased to Rs. 31.38 in March 2022 from Rs. 43.30 in March 2021.

Hero Motocorp shares closed at 2,486.50 on May 02, 2022 (BSE)

Hero Motocorp
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 7,421.73 7,883.27 8,685.97
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 7,421.73 7,883.27 8,685.97
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 4,958.60 5,545.10 6,331.65
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.63 17.07 30.46
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 183.21 32.15 -244.84
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 476.33 518.00 488.44
Depreciation 158.46 164.44 163.12
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 975.39 810.94 869.11
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 669.11 795.57 1,048.03
Other Income 139.76 121.63 87.38
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 808.87 917.20 1,135.41
Interest 6.66 6.51 6.29
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 802.21 910.69 1,129.12
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 802.21 910.69 1,129.12
Tax 175.16 224.56 264.15
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 627.05 686.13 864.97
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 627.05 686.13 864.97
Equity Share Capital 39.96 39.96 39.96
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 31.38 34.34 43.30
Diluted EPS 31.37 34.33 43.28
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 31.38 34.34 43.30
Diluted EPS 31.37 34.33 43.28
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 4, 2022 01:28 pm
