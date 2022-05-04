Hero Motocorp Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7,421.73 crore, down 14.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7,421.73 crore in March 2022 down 14.55% from Rs. 8,685.97 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 627.05 crore in March 2022 down 27.51% from Rs. 864.97 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 967.33 crore in March 2022 down 25.51% from Rs. 1,298.53 crore in March 2021.

Hero Motocorp EPS has decreased to Rs. 31.38 in March 2022 from Rs. 43.30 in March 2021.

Hero Motocorp shares closed at 2,486.50 on May 02, 2022 (BSE)