Hero Motocorp Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 8,685.97 crore, up 39.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8,685.97 crore in March 2021 up 39.23% from Rs. 6,238.39 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 864.97 crore in March 2021 up 39.35% from Rs. 620.71 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,298.53 crore in March 2021 up 56.57% from Rs. 829.35 crore in March 2020.

Hero Motocorp EPS has increased to Rs. 43.30 in March 2021 from Rs. 31.08 in March 2020.

Hero Motocorp shares closed at 2,837.45 on May 10, 2021 (BSE) and has given -3.88% returns over the last 6 months and 36.03% over the last 12 months.