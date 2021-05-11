MARKET NEWS

Hero Motocorp Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 8,685.97 crore, up 39.23% Y-o-Y

May 11, 2021 / 11:30 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hero Motocorp are:

Net Sales at Rs 8,685.97 crore in March 2021 up 39.23% from Rs. 6,238.39 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 864.97 crore in March 2021 up 39.35% from Rs. 620.71 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,298.53 crore in March 2021 up 56.57% from Rs. 829.35 crore in March 2020.

Hero Motocorp EPS has increased to Rs. 43.30 in March 2021 from Rs. 31.08 in March 2020.

Hero Motocorp shares closed at 2,837.45 on May 10, 2021 (BSE) and has given -3.88% returns over the last 6 months and 36.03% over the last 12 months.

Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations8,685.979,775.776,238.39
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations8,685.979,775.776,238.39
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials6,331.656,983.144,059.92
Purchase of Traded Goods30.46----
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-244.84-91.96260.03
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost488.44516.67435.42
Depreciation163.12169.84174.70
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses869.11954.29823.14
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,048.031,243.79485.18
Other Income87.38202.68169.47
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,135.411,446.47654.65
Interest6.294.654.06
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1,129.121,441.82650.59
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax1,129.121,441.82650.59
Tax264.15357.3529.88
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities864.971,084.47620.71
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period864.971,084.47620.71
Equity Share Capital39.9639.9539.95
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS43.3054.2931.08
Diluted EPS43.2854.2931.08
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS43.3054.2931.08
Diluted EPS43.2854.2931.08
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

#Auto - 2 & 3 Wheelers #Earnings First-Cut #Hero Motocorp #Results
first published: May 11, 2021 11:11 am

