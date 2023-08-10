Hero Motocorp Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 8,767.27 crore, up 4.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8,767.27 crore in June 2023 up 4.47% from Rs. 8,392.54 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 824.72 crore in June 2023 up 32.06% from Rs. 624.52 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,428.42 crore in June 2023 up 43.74% from Rs. 993.77 crore in June 2022.

Hero Motocorp EPS has increased to Rs. 41.27 in June 2023 from Rs. 31.25 in June 2022.

Hero Motocorp shares closed at 3,059.70 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 18.44% returns over the last 6 months and 10.24% over the last 12 months.