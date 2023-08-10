English
    Hero Motocorp Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 8,767.27 crore, up 4.47% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 09:15 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hero Motocorp are:

    Net Sales at Rs 8,767.27 crore in June 2023 up 4.47% from Rs. 8,392.54 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 824.72 crore in June 2023 up 32.06% from Rs. 624.52 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,428.42 crore in June 2023 up 43.74% from Rs. 993.77 crore in June 2022.

    Hero Motocorp EPS has increased to Rs. 41.27 in June 2023 from Rs. 31.25 in June 2022.

    Hero Motocorp shares closed at 3,059.70 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 18.44% returns over the last 6 months and 10.24% over the last 12 months.

    Hero Motocorp
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations8,767.278,306.788,392.54
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations8,767.278,306.788,392.54
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials6,035.285,804.526,078.11
    Purchase of Traded Goods9.7617.1613.58
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks35.87-175.3915.69
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost580.16557.06538.18
    Depreciation168.97168.58162.99
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses899.951,020.43806.20
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,037.28914.42777.79
    Other Income222.17236.9252.99
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,259.451,151.34830.78
    Interest4.664.686.98
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1,254.791,146.66823.80
    Exceptional Items-159.99----
    P/L Before Tax1,094.801,146.66823.80
    Tax270.08287.73199.28
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities824.72858.93624.52
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period824.72858.93624.52
    Equity Share Capital39.9739.9739.96
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS41.2742.9931.25
    Diluted EPS41.2342.9431.25
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS41.2742.9931.25
    Diluted EPS41.2342.9431.25
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 10, 2023 09:00 pm

