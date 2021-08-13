MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Hero Motocorp Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 5,487.07 crore, up 84.65% Y-o-Y

August 13, 2021 / 01:39 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hero Motocorp are:

Net Sales at Rs 5,487.07 crore in June 2021 up 84.65% from Rs. 2,971.54 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 365.44 crore in June 2021 up 496.05% from Rs. 61.31 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 653.42 crore in June 2021 up 154.73% from Rs. 256.51 crore in June 2020.

Hero Motocorp EPS has increased to Rs. 18.29 in June 2021 from Rs. 3.07 in June 2020.

Hero Motocorp shares closed at 2,782.65 on August 12, 2021 (BSE)

Hero Motocorp
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations5,487.078,685.972,971.54
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations5,487.078,685.972,971.54
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials4,134.726,331.651,871.45
Purchase of Traded Goods14.4230.46--
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-169.53-244.84222.48
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost435.67488.44382.37
Depreciation162.98163.12170.76
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses556.96869.11387.19
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax351.851,048.03-62.71
Other Income138.5987.38148.46
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax490.441,135.4185.75
Interest6.096.296.26
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax484.351,129.1279.49
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax484.351,129.1279.49
Tax118.91264.1518.18
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities365.44864.9761.31
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period365.44864.9761.31
Equity Share Capital39.9639.9639.95
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS18.2943.303.07
Diluted EPS18.2943.283.07
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS18.2943.303.07
Diluted EPS18.2943.283.07
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
 
#Auto - 2 & 3 Wheelers #Earnings First-Cut #Hero Motocorp #Results
first published: Aug 13, 2021 01:22 pm

