Hero Motocorp Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 5,487.07 crore, up 84.65% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hero Motocorp are:

Net Sales at Rs 5,487.07 crore in June 2021 up 84.65% from Rs. 2,971.54 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 365.44 crore in June 2021 up 496.05% from Rs. 61.31 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 653.42 crore in June 2021 up 154.73% from Rs. 256.51 crore in June 2020.

Hero Motocorp EPS has increased to Rs. 18.29 in June 2021 from Rs. 3.07 in June 2020.

Hero Motocorp shares closed at 2,782.65 on August 12, 2021 (BSE)