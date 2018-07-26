Hero Motocorp standalone Jun'18 sales at Rs 8,809.82 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 8,809.82 8,564.04 7,971.58 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 8,809.82 8,564.04 7,971.58 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 6,131.69 5,721.05 5,466.79 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 33.30 72.03 -72.70 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 413.12 380.86 373.67 Depreciation 148.17 148.34 132.95 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 854.42 1,019.51 907.91 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,229.12 1,222.25 1,162.96 Other Income 115.73 166.50 131.70 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,344.85 1,388.75 1,294.66 Interest 2.11 1.54 1.58 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1,342.74 1,387.21 1,293.08 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 1,342.74 1,387.21 1,293.08 Tax 433.57 419.81 379.04 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 909.17 967.40 914.04 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 909.17 967.40 914.04 Equity Share Capital 39.94 39.94 39.94 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 45.52 48.44 45.77 Diluted EPS 45.52 48.44 45.77 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 45.52 48.44 45.77 Diluted EPS 45.52 48.44 45.77 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited