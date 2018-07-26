Hero Motocorp standalone Jun'18 sales at Rs 8,809.82 crore

Hero Motocorp has reported a sales total income from operations of Rs 8,809.82 crore and a net profit of Rs 909.17 crore for the quarter ended Jun'18 Watchlist Portfolio Message Set Alert live bselive nselive Volume Todays L/H More × Hero Motocorp has reported a standalone total income from operations of Rs 8,809.82 crore and a net profit of Rs 909.17 crore for the quarter ended Jun'18. For the quarter ended Jun 2017 the standalone total income from operations was Rs 7,971.58 crore and net profit was Rs 914.04 crore. Hero Motocorp shares closed at 3,110.05 on July 25, 2018 (NSE) and has given -12.91% returns over the last 6 months and -16.15% over the last 12 months. Hero Motocorp Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr. Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 8,809.82 8,564.04 7,971.58 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 8,809.82 8,564.04 7,971.58 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 6,131.69 5,721.05 5,466.79 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 33.30 72.03 -72.70 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 413.12 380.86 373.67 Depreciation 148.17 148.34 132.95 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 854.42 1,019.51 907.91 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,229.12 1,222.25 1,162.96 Other Income 115.73 166.50 131.70 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,344.85 1,388.75 1,294.66 Interest 2.11 1.54 1.58 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1,342.74 1,387.21 1,293.08 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 1,342.74 1,387.21 1,293.08 Tax 433.57 419.81 379.04 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 909.17 967.40 914.04 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 909.17 967.40 914.04 Equity Share Capital 39.94 39.94 39.94 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 45.52 48.44 45.77 Diluted EPS 45.52 48.44 45.77 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 45.52 48.44 45.77 Diluted EPS 45.52 48.44 45.77 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited First Published on Jul 26, 2018 12:52 pm