Hero Motocorp Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8,030.98 crore, up 1.87% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hero Motocorp are:Net Sales at Rs 8,030.98 crore in December 2022 up 1.87% from Rs. 7,883.27 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 711.06 crore in December 2022 up 3.63% from Rs. 686.13 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,107.34 crore in December 2022 up 2.38% from Rs. 1,081.64 crore in December 2021.
Hero Motocorp EPS has increased to Rs. 35.58 in December 2022 from Rs. 34.34 in December 2021.
|Hero Motocorp shares closed at 2,695.00 on February 06, 2023 (NSE) and has given -1.57% returns over the last 6 months and 1.77% over the last 12 months.
|Hero Motocorp
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|8,030.98
|9,075.35
|7,883.27
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|8,030.98
|9,075.35
|7,883.27
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|5,620.45
|6,516.65
|5,545.10
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|15.70
|0.99
|17.07
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-61.83
|12.49
|32.15
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|545.58
|549.01
|518.00
|Depreciation
|162.00
|163.39
|164.44
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|986.94
|957.90
|810.94
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|762.14
|874.92
|795.57
|Other Income
|183.20
|92.05
|121.63
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|945.34
|966.97
|917.20
|Interest
|4.90
|3.31
|6.51
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|940.44
|963.66
|910.69
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|940.44
|963.66
|910.69
|Tax
|229.38
|247.59
|224.56
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|711.06
|716.07
|686.13
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|711.06
|716.07
|686.13
|Equity Share Capital
|39.97
|39.96
|39.96
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|35.58
|35.84
|34.34
|Diluted EPS
|35.54
|35.79
|34.33
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|35.58
|35.84
|34.34
|Diluted EPS
|35.54
|35.79
|34.33
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited