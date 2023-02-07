 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Hero Motocorp Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8,030.98 crore, up 1.87% Y-o-Y

Feb 07, 2023 / 11:00 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hero Motocorp are:Net Sales at Rs 8,030.98 crore in December 2022 up 1.87% from Rs. 7,883.27 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 711.06 crore in December 2022 up 3.63% from Rs. 686.13 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,107.34 crore in December 2022 up 2.38% from Rs. 1,081.64 crore in December 2021.
Hero Motocorp EPS has increased to Rs. 35.58 in December 2022 from Rs. 34.34 in December 2021. Hero Motocorp shares closed at 2,695.00 on February 06, 2023 (NSE) and has given -1.57% returns over the last 6 months and 1.77% over the last 12 months.
Hero Motocorp
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations8,030.989,075.357,883.27
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations8,030.989,075.357,883.27
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials5,620.456,516.655,545.10
Purchase of Traded Goods15.700.9917.07
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-61.8312.4932.15
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost545.58549.01518.00
Depreciation162.00163.39164.44
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses986.94957.90810.94
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax762.14874.92795.57
Other Income183.2092.05121.63
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax945.34966.97917.20
Interest4.903.316.51
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax940.44963.66910.69
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax940.44963.66910.69
Tax229.38247.59224.56
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities711.06716.07686.13
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period711.06716.07686.13
Equity Share Capital39.9739.9639.96
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS35.5835.8434.34
Diluted EPS35.5435.7934.33
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS35.5835.8434.34
Diluted EPS35.5435.7934.33
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Auto - 2 & 3 Wheelers #Earnings First-Cut #Hero Motocorp #Results
first published: Feb 7, 2023 10:44 pm