Hero Motocorp Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8,030.98 crore, up 1.87% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 8,030.98 9,075.35 7,883.27 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 8,030.98 9,075.35 7,883.27 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 5,620.45 6,516.65 5,545.10 Purchase of Traded Goods 15.70 0.99 17.07 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -61.83 12.49 32.15 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 545.58 549.01 518.00 Depreciation 162.00 163.39 164.44 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 986.94 957.90 810.94 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 762.14 874.92 795.57 Other Income 183.20 92.05 121.63 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 945.34 966.97 917.20 Interest 4.90 3.31 6.51 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 940.44 963.66 910.69 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 940.44 963.66 910.69 Tax 229.38 247.59 224.56 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 711.06 716.07 686.13 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 711.06 716.07 686.13 Equity Share Capital 39.97 39.96 39.96 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 35.58 35.84 34.34 Diluted EPS 35.54 35.79 34.33 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 35.58 35.84 34.34 Diluted EPS 35.54 35.79 34.33 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited