Hero Motocorp Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 9,775.77 crore, up 39.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9,775.77 crore in December 2020 up 39.72% from Rs. 6,996.73 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,084.47 crore in December 2020 up 23.18% from Rs. 880.41 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,616.31 crore in December 2020 up 32.36% from Rs. 1,221.18 crore in December 2019.

Hero Motocorp EPS has increased to Rs. 54.29 in December 2020 from Rs. 44.08 in December 2019.

Hero Motocorp shares closed at 3,440.70 on February 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 27.15% returns over the last 6 months and 39.75% over the last 12 months.