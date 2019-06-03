App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jun 03, 2019 04:43 PM IST | Source: PTI

Hero MotoCorp shares jump 6%; m-cap rises by Rs 3,218 crore after May sales data

The scrip advanced 6.01 percent to close at Rs 2,842.50 on the BSE. During the day, it jumped 7.18 percent to Rs 2,873.95.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Shares of Hero MotoCorp on June 3  jumped 6 percent after the company reported 13.5 percent rise in sales in May over the previous month.

The scrip advanced 6.01 percent to close at Rs 2,842.50 on the BSE. During the day, it jumped 7.18 percent to Rs 2,873.95.

At NSE, shares rose 5.77 percent to close at Rs 2,835.

The scrip was the top gainer among the front-line companies on both key indices during the trade.

The company's market valuation went up by Rs 3,218.37 crore to Rs 56,772.37 crore on the BSE. In terms of traded volume, 1.22 lakh shares were traded on the BSE and over 19 lakh shares on the NSE during the day.

The country's largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on June 2 reported 13.5 percent rise in sales to over 6.5 lakh units in May over the previous month.

The company sold about 5.7 lakh units in April 2019, it said in a BSE filing.

"Hero MotoCorp reported sales of 6,52,028 units of motorcycles and scooters in May 2019. The company recorded a sequential increase in sales compared to the previous month (April 2019) when it sold 5,74,366 units of two-wheelers," the filing said.
First Published on Jun 3, 2019 04:33 pm

tags #Auto #Business #Companies #earnings #Hero Motocorp #India #markets

