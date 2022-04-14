 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hero MotoCorp Q4 PAT may dip 36.4% YoY to Rs. 550 cr: ICICI Direct

Apr 14, 2022 / 03:22 PM IST

Net Sales are expected to decrease by 15.7 percent Y-o-Y (down 7.1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 7,326 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

ICICI Direct has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 22) earnings estimates for the Auto & Auto Ancillary sector. The brokerage house expects Hero MotoCorp to report net profit at Rs. 550 crore down 36.4% year-on-year (down 19.9% quarter-on-quarter).

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 32.3 percent Y-o-Y (down 14.7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 819 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

