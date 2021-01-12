Hero MotoCorp Q3 PAT may dip 7.9% YoY to Rs. 811 cr: ICICI Direct

Hero MotoCorp

ICICI Direct has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 20) earnings estimates for the Auto & Auto Ancillary sector. The brokerage house expects Hero MotoCorp to report net profit at Rs. 811 crore down 7.9% year-on-year (down 14.9% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 39.4 percent Y-o-Y (up 4.1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 9,752 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 5.3 percent Y-o-Y (down 15 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,094 crore.

