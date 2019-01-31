App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jan 31, 2019 06:07 PM IST | Source: PTI

Hero MotoCorp Q3 PAT dips 4.5% to Rs 769.1 cr

The company had posted a PAT of Rs 805.43 crore for the same period previous fiscal, Hero MotoCorp said in a regulatory filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The country's largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Thursday reported 4.5 per cent decline in its standalone profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 769.1 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2018.

The company had posted a PAT of Rs 805.43 crore for the same period previous fiscal, Hero MotoCorp said in a regulatory filing.

Total income from operations for the quarter under review stood at Rs 8,052.46 crore as against Rs 7,424.23 crore in the same period last fiscal, it added.

Hero MotoCorp shares Thursday ended 0.12 per cent up at Rs 2,612.05 per scrip on BSE.
First Published on Jan 31, 2019 05:59 pm

tags #BSE #earnings #Hero Motocorp #Q3 #Results

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.