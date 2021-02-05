MARKET NEWS

Hero MotoCorp Q3 net profit jumps 23%; company declares interim dividend

The board of directors declared an interim dividend at 3250% i.e. Rs 65 per equity share (face value of Rs 2 per equity share) for the financial year 2020-21.

Moneycontrol News
February 05, 2021 / 11:31 AM IST
 
 
Two-wheeler major  Hero MotoCorp on February 4 reported 23.17 percent jump in its December quarter net profit at Rs 1,084.47 crore on the back of strong revenue growth. The company had reported a profit of Rs 880.41 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Revenue of the company increased by 39.7% at Rs 9,775.77 crore against Rs 6.996.73 crore. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was up 36.1% at RS 1,413.6 crore against Rs 1,038.9 crore, while margin was at 14.5 percent versus 14.8 percent.

The board of directors declared an interim dividend at 3,250% i.e. Rs 65 per equity share (face value of Rs 2 per equity share) for the financial year 2020-21.

Further, the board declared a special interim dividend of Rs 100 crores at 250% i.e. Rs 5 per equity share, to mark the achievement of historic milestone of achieving 100 million cumulative production of two-wheelers, taking the aggregate interim dividend declared to 3,500% i.e. Rs 70 per equity share.

It has fixed February 16, 2021 as record date for determining entitlement of members for the purpose of payment of interim dividend. The payment of interim dividend/ dispatch of dividend warrants will be completed by March 6, 2021.

On February4, the share closed at Rs 3,440.65, up Rs 56.25, or 1.66 percent on the BSE.
TAGS: #Hero Motocorp #Results
first published: Feb 5, 2021 07:56 am

