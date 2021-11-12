Hero Motocorp Q2 Results: PAT declines to Rs 794 crore, revenues dip to Rs 8,453 crore

live bse live

The Gurgaon-based two-wheeler maker Hero Motocorp announced its July-September quarter results on November 12.

The largest two-wheeler manufacturer in the country reported a standalone profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 794 crore, down 17% from PAT of Rs 953 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. On a sequential basis; however, standalone PAT jumped 117% from Rs 365 crore reported in the previous quarter.

Standalone revenues at Rs 8,453.4 crore declined 10% from Rs 9,367 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter last year. On a q-o-q basis, standalone revenues are higher by 54% from Rs 5,487 crore reported in the preceding quarter.

“Hero MotoCorp expects a build‐up in demand over the coming quarters as the economy continues to show recovery and improvement”, said Niranjan Gupta, Chief Financial Officer while commenting on the quarterly performance of the company.

Positive economic signs, encouraging farm activities and increased need for personal mobility is likely to restart the momentum in the two‐wheeler industry and we expect positive sentiments both in the rural and semi‐urban markets, Gupta added.

Business Highlights

The two wheeler maker sold 14.38 lakh units in this quarter, down 21% from 18.22 lakh units sold in the same period of last year. However on a q-o-q basis, the volumes are higher by 40% from 10.25 lakh units sold in the previous quarter.

Cost of materials as a percentage of sales came in 72% for the quarter compared to 71% last year and 75% in the previous quarter. Employee cost as percentage of sales was marginally higher at 6% compared to 5% last year. For the previous quarter, it stood at 8%.

“Commodity prices, which have been impacting the industry margins so far, are showing some signs of softening as we move from here”, said Gupta.

“Through accelerated Leap‐II savings program, overheads management, and judicious price increases, we have been able to improve our margins sequentially and expect further recovery moving forward,” he added.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for the quarter declined 17% y-o-y from Rs 1,286 crore last year to Rs 1,066 crore in this quarter. On a sequential basis; however, EBITDA more than doubled from Rs 515 crore reported in preceding quarter.

EBITDA margins for the company in this quarter at 13% were marginally lower from 14% in the same period last year. EBITDA margins in the previous quarter were lower at 9%.

Focus on Electric Vehicles

The company is accelerating its focus on producing electric vehicles (EVs) as an integral part of its product portfolio. The EV project is in the advanced stages and the product will be manufactured at its plant in Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh with a targeted launch in March’22.

“The plant will provide an integrated ecosystem for Battery Pack Manufacturing and Testing, Vehicle Assembly and Vehicle End of Line Testing (EOL)” the company said.

The stock closed at Rs 2,683.05 today, down Rs 17.85 from its previous close. The performance of the stock is down 13% during the past one year and down 14% during this financial year. The stock is down 8% in the last one month.