Hero MotoCorp Q1 Preview: Net Profit may zoom 26% on price hikes

Hero MotoCorp’s June quarter net profit is expected to rise 26 percent on-year to Rs 786 crore on the back of price hikes and an improvement in operating performance. The figures are based on the average of the estimates put out by five broking firms.

The country's leading two-wheeler manufacturer is slated to declare its quarterly results later on August 10.

The company's revenue from operations is likely to increase 4.5 percent. Though total vehicle sales are likely to fall by 3 percent on-year, there can be a 7 percent increase over the last quarter. On the other hand, exports are poised to slump 43 percent from the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Brokerage firm HDFC Securities has said that Hero MotoCorp will continue underperforming the 2W industry. In motorcycles, HMC has seen a volume decline of 1 percent relative to an industry growth of 14 percent in the first quarter. The company is expected to lose 680 basis points (bps) in motorcycle market share to 45 percent in Q1, it said.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization or EBITDA margin is expected to grow 13 percent from the year-ago period, according to the average of the six broking firms. Nomura Financial Advisory attributes the growth in margin to price hikes undertaken by the company. EBITDA margin is a measure of a company's operating profit as a percentage of its revenue.

Analysts at BNP Paribas suggest that the primary reason for the growth in margin is a reversal of inventorisation benefits, lower commodity costs, and price hikes, and positive operating leverage. This will partially be offset by cost management.

Analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities predict that volumes in the quarter are expected to dip 3 percent for the quarter under review due to continued weakness in entry-level motorcycle segment demand.

In June, two broking firms namely CLSA and Bank of America Securities downgraded the stock as stiff competition in the entry-level segment by established as well as new players will pose a threat to the company's market share in the coming quarters.

